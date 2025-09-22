Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan squad arrives in Abu Dhabi for must-win clash

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (left) and teammates reach local hotel in Abu Dhabi on September 22, 2025. — PCB

ABU DHABI: The Pakistan cricket team touched down in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to gear up for their decisive Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, a contest that will determine their survival in the Asia Cup 2025.

Abu Dhabi is nearly a two-hour drive from Dubai, where the Pakistan team is based, and the squad will return to their hotel in Dubai Marina after the match.

The players are taking a complete day of rest today to ensure they are fully recharged and ready for the high-stakes encounter.

The upcoming Super Four fixture is crucial for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to push for the final qualification, as the two teams suffered defeats in their respective opening matches.

Sri Lanka succumbed to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Saturday, while Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against fierce rivals India the following day.

Pakistan are at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to an inferior net run rate to third-placed Sri Lanka.

On the contrary, the 2016 champions, India, sit at the top due to a superior net run rate than Bangladesh, as both teams have two points each in one match.

Qualification scenario

Pakistan remain in contention for the Asia Cup 2025 final, but their path is uncertain and could depend heavily on net run rate (NRR). Even two wins from their remaining fixtures may not be enough, while in some scenarios a single victory could suffice.

If India sweep all three Super Four matches, and Pakistan defeat Bangladesh but lose to Sri Lanka, then India advance with three wins and the other teams finish level on one each — leaving NRR to decide the second finalist.

Another possibility sees Pakistan beating both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India defeating Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh upsetting India. In that case, three teams would end with two wins apiece, again pushing qualification to NRR.

If both Pakistan and India were to win all of their remaining fixtures, they would make it to the final to be played on September 26. In this case, India would have three wins, Pakistan two, Bangladesh one and Sri Lanka none, providing the most straightforward path to the final.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.