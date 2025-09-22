Jonathan Enriquez from Arizona arrested for death of four week old daughter

Jonathan Enriquez from Arizona was arrested for the death of his four-week-old daughter

Jonathan Enriquez, a 22-year-old boy, was charged with murder after his four-week-old daughter died from severe injuries. Police say Enriquez admitted to hitting the baby because she was “crying too much.”

Authorities were called to the home on July 11, 2025, after receiving a report that a baby was not breathing. When first responders arrived, the baby was unresponsive and was immediately taken to the hospital.

The baby was hospitalised for 15 days before she died from her injuries on July 26, 2025.

An autopsy revealed the baby had a fractured skull, brain bleeding, a broken leg, and broken ribs. Doctors said the injuries were consistent with “slamming, crushing, or stomping” and were “catastrophic.”

Enriquez initially gave police and doctors multiple different stories to explain the baby’s injuries, including that she choked on her bottle, fell off the bed, fell from a car seat, or was hit by a seat buckle.

Investigators later discovered that Enriquez had sent a text message to the baby’s mother, who had left for work, telling her to come home immediately because the baby was not breathing and he had “messed up.”

Eventually, he admitted to punching her and tightly swaddling her to stop her from crying.

The baby’s mother gave inconsistent statements to the police. It is unclear if she has been charged with crimes.

Jonathan Enriquez is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, Jonathan Enriquez expressed “deep remorse” for his actions and said he was “ashamed of himself.”