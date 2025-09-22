Macron blasts US envoy Kushner over ‘unacceptable’ remarks on France

French President Emmanuel Macron has slammed U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner, father of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, over criticism of France stating it was “out of line” for a diplomat.

In a letter published by the Wall Street Journal in August, Kushner expressed deep concern about what he claimed was rising Anti-Semitism in the country.

The letter stated, “Gestures toward recognition of Palestinian state embolden extremists and fuel violence,” urging the French president to enforce hate-crime laws.

Now, Macron has slammed the ambassador for his out of line remarks, stating, “This is unacceptable”.

In an interview with Face the Nation, President Macron said, “The statement was unacceptable for somebody who is supposed to be a diplomat.”

He lashed out at Kushner, saying, “You should follow the rules of diplomacy if you want to be a diplomat,” adding, “American taxpayer money should not fund this kind of statement.”

The President's criticism comes after the French foreign ministry summoned Charles in August for violating the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The ministry said that Charles was under obligation not to interfere in the internal affairs of the State of France as per the convention.

France has announced plans to recognize Palestine as a state in September 2025 at the 2025 United Nations General Assembly.