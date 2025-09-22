Korean Air expands use of domestically produced sustainable fuel on Japan routes

What is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)?

Korean Air is also progressively using locally produced Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in its commercial flights to Japan, which is one of the significant measures taken by the carrier in its quest to reduce carbon emissions.

The airline has also implemented a blend of 1% SAF on its Incheon to Kobe and Gimpo to Osaka flights after a successful one year trial on its Incheon to Tokyo-Haneda route.

The program which will start on September 19 will last until December 31, 2026, with approximately 90 flights to Kobe and 26 flights to Osaka.

SAF is a renewable biofuel that is produced using used cooking oil and agricultural residues.

It is certified by the International Civil Aviation Organization, and it can decrease the carbon emission of the life cycle by up to 80% as compared to conventional jet fuel.

To expand on this, Korean Air is drawing its supply from domestic refiners HD Hyundai Oilbank and GS Caltex.

The airline added that this initiative is its way of ensuring it contributes to sustainable aviation in Korea and helps the global community to reach carbon neutrality.

The relocation is in line with the national policy. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in Korea has also announced that it will enforce a minimum value of SAF in outbound flights at 1% as of 2027, with a target to transition to 3-5% by 2030.

By the end of the decade, the government aims to cut carbon emissions of international aviation by 5%.