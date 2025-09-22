Shane Schieffer attempts historic 140-mile swim across Lake Powell

Shane Schieffer breaks the record and becomes the first to swim the entire length of Lake Powell in a self-supported manner.

The 49-year-old officially announced on Instagram that he has plans to complete all 140 miles from Hite Crossing Bridge in Utah to Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona in just 10 days.

Schieffer further explained that he is doing this unassisted; no safety crew will be allowed to offer him food items, navigation or pacing.

He achieved the final strokes of his journey on Friday and is now back home in Colorado.

“I would say my energy is at 80% now after coming back from swimming,” he added.

Schiffer started his swim at Hite Crossing and successfully finished at the dam after 11 days.

He shared his experience of a long swim that was not easy, noting that on one day, the water was muddy and shallow. During his journey, he lost 15 pounds.

Upon completion of his successful journey, there was a flotilla of Lake Powell boaters cheering him along the way.

Schiffer expressed his attainment, saying, “I couldn't appreciate it while I was in the battle of the wind, but as soon as I rounded the corner, I got to thank them, and that was very special”

This adventure marks a major milestone, and he was confident in testing his limits.

He was fully committed to experiencing big things before turning 50. He said, “It’s my chance to kind of return to what gives me energy and feeds me at this point.”