Charlie kirk’s funeral left many in tears, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and thousands gathered for paying tribute to conservative activist

A public memorial service for Trump’s ally and conservative activist Charlie Kirk took place in Glendale, Arizona on September 21, 2025 featuring speeches from his widow Erika Kirk and U.S. president Donald Trump.

The main highlight of the memorial ceremony was Erika kirk’s speech where she spoke about 'forgiving' her husband’s killer and advocating for 'love over hate', which stood in blunt contrast to Donald Trump’s subsequent address.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she began, adding, “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and it is what Charlie would do.”

Charlie kirk memorial: wife Erika Kirk heart-wrenchingly 'forgives' husband’s killer

The 36-year-old, got overwhelmed with sadness and often choked back with tears as she spoke and looked overcome with emotion whenever the crowd applauded and responded to her heartfelt words.

Kirk’s widow forgave her husband’s murderer in front of tens of thousands of people at his public service memorial before President Donald Trump declared his “hate” for the opponents in his politically-charged speech.

“The answer to hate is not hate,” the widow added, in stark contrast to the president’s words. “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love, love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Erika Kirk who is now taking helm of Turning Point USA claimed that her husband’s death did not prompt “revolution,” but sparked a “revival” in the U.S.

“We didn't see rioting. We didn't see revolution, Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country, we saw revival,” said Erika.

President Donald Trump’s Speech on Charlie kirk’s memorial:

Trump addressed a massive crowd at memorial service for the conservative activist who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, which sparked fierce nationwide debate about free speech.

Trump Hails Charlie kirk as great “America Hero” and “martyr”.

It is for the first time in history that U.S. President and vice-president spoke at service for a non-elected citizen in an unprecedent tribute to Kirk.

"He was assassinated because he lived bravely, he lived boldly and he argued brilliantly," Trump told the crowd at the State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, Arizona.

Trump remarks about Erika Kirk’s Speech:

When it was Trump’s turn to round off the lengthy ceremony, the president apologized in jest to Kirk and his widow for “disagreeing” with them when it comes to dealing with political foes.

Donald Trump’s speech was politically charged, where he declared his “hate” for the opponents.

“He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them,” Trump said of Kirk.

“That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry, I am sorry Erika,” Trump added.

Moreover, Trump also attacked what he called the "radical left" and blamed the left for violence in the country.

Trump delivered mix of eulogy and campaign speech. The President characterized the assassination of as an assault on all conservative ideals and spoke of continuing Kirk’s vision after leaving memorial services.

Furthermore, several speakers said they believed his death would further revitalize the conservative moment in America, which is already in a powerful position given Trump's hold of the White House and the Republican control of Congress.

"The day that Charlie died, angels wept, but those tears have been turned into fire in our hearts," said Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff. "Our enemies cannot comprehend our strength."

Additionally, at one stage, Elon Musk, who had a bitter and public falling out with Trump earlier this year, sat next to the president and the pair shook hands and chatted. He later posted a picture of them together with the caption: “For Charlie”.

Lastly, at the end of Charlie Kirk’s farewell, in which he described Kirk as a "great of his generation", Trump was joined on stage by Erika Kirk and the pair hugged as the crowd applauded.