Tom Holland rushed to hospital after Spider-Man stunt accident

The 29-year-old Holland reportedly hit his head during a fall at Leavesden Studios in Watford, he was taken by ambulance to hospital where doctors treated him for a concussion.

Filming of the £150 million Marvel blockbuster, Holland’s fourth outing as Spider- Man has been suspended while he recovers. Productions is expected to be delayed for several weeks.

Holland father, Dominic, confirmed at a charity dinner in Mayfair on Sunday that his son would be down from filming “for a while.”

Zendaya, 28-year-old who stars alongside Holland in the film and is his fiancée, also attended the event.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Sun, “We were called at 10:30 am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford."

"An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

Earlier this year 2025, Spider-Man had formerly been pushed back to July 31, 2026. The release date may now be delayed again following the incident.

Holland and Zendaya are also set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaption of The Odyssey, adding to their busy filming schedules.

In August, the couple was spotted together at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey, where scenes for the new Spider-Man movie were being filmed.

The cast is expected to include Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, 23, who'll appear alongside Holland and Zendaya.

The accident comes just weeks after Holland unveiled his updated Spider-Man suit in a teaser clip shared on the film’s official Instagram and X account (formerly Twitter).

Spider- Man suit

The new design features red and blue fabric with a black spider hallmark across the chest.