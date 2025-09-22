Trump officials to link Tylenol to autism risk in newborns

The Donald Trump administration is expected to associate the increasing risks of autism in newborns with the usage of Tylenol during pregnancy.

Officials are also expected to announce an effort to explore how the drug leucovorin could potentially treat autism.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in September that Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is Trump health secretary, planned to officially announce a potential link between pregnant women use of Tylenol and autism spectrum disorder.

The disorder is defined as a neurodevelopmental condition marked by social and communication difficulties and behaviours that are repetitive in nature.

On the contrary, according to medical guidelines, Tylenol, a non-prescription painkiller whose active ingredient is known as acetaminophen in the US and paracetamol in the world, is safe for pregnant women to take during gestation period.

According to the Washington Post, some medical trials have shown that administering leucovorin to autistic children resulted in what some scientists describe as a significant achievement in their ability to speak and understand others.

It has been observed that decades of research have not provided firm answers on what contributes to autism, but many scientists firmly believe that genetic and environmental influences have a crucial role in autism.