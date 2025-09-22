US singer D4vd pulled from Spilt Milk festival over teen found dead in Tesla

US singer D4vd has been removed from the Split Milk line-up festival following the investigation driven by the human remains of a missing teenage girl found in Tesla registered on the name of star.

The identification of the body is associated with 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was reported missing around one year ago.

In the midst of ongoing police investigation, the American singer has been dropped from the Australian festival’s line-up after the cancellation of his two remaining US tour dates and multiple stops on his upcoming European tour.

As of a recent update, the law enforcement authorities have not put any charges of murder against D4vd.

LAPD said in a statement, “Several items of evidence were recovered and will be analysed by detectives in the coming days. This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are following up on several leads.”

Prior to the tragic discovery of remains, D4vd was expected to visit Perth, Ballarat, Gold Coast, and Canberra in December as the part of Split Milk 2025 festival.

Moreover, the singer's scheduled appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday has also been dropped from the venue's official website.

The sideshows of the singer booked in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane would be available as of recent update.