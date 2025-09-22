Fact check: Viral NYC peace march video is from 2023 catholic procession

One of the videos shared on a social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), which allegedly depicts a massive political peace march by Catholics in New York City in 2025, has been falsely portrayed.

The clip itself is a religious procession of 2023 that has no association with recent geopolitical activism.

The post, in which there was a caption that said “10,000 Catholics walked through the streets of New York City praying and singing for peace” gained a lot of attention from netizens.

Users further re-shared the clip, stating that it depicted the beginning of a spiritual revolution.

The video however, is proven to be a fact-check since the video portrays the annual Eucharistic Procession organized by the Napa Institute in Midtown Manhattan in October 2023.

The event is sponsored together with the Archdiocese of New York and is a popular show of faith with emphasis on the eucharistic devotion- the belief in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the holy Eucharist.

Although a major event, official estimates put the number of attendees at between 1,000 and 3, 500, way lower than what was stated in the viral post of 10,000.

This 2023 procession was part of a larger national Eucharistic Revival process led by the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The long-term project will advance the prayerfulness to the Eucharist by creating such activities as the mass procession as customary worship practices using prayer, singing, and incense.

The following sequel of the New York procession will be held on October 14, 2025, at the St. Patrick Cathedral in New York City. The organizers emphasize that it is not a political activist event but a spiritual celebration.

This misnamed video appears to be a case of reused footage with a new falsified story intended to suggest a massive, future, catholic mobilization towards world peace. This is a reminder of users of social media to check the context and date of the viral information prior to sharing.