Murdochs, Michael Dell, Ellison among key US Investors in TikTok deal, Trump says

The US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Sunday that Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell will be among potential key US investors in the proposed TikTok deal with China.

According to Trump's statement, these tech moguls and media giants will take over TikTok’s algorithm in a bid to keep the social media platform operating in the US.

In recent days, the US and China have come closer to closing a deal on TikTok acquisition.

Under the proposed deal, TikTok’s American assets will be transferred to US-based investors from China’s ByteDance. The app will be operated by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials as reported by Reuters.

While talking to Fox News, Trump said, “You know, they’re very well-known people. And Larry Ellison is one of them. He’s involved. He’s a great guy. Michael Dell is involved. I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved.”

“Rupert is probably gonna be in the group, I think they’re gonna be in the group, a couple of others. Really great people. Very prominent people. And they’re also American patriots, they love this country, so I think they’re gonna do a really good job,” US President added.

The involvement of proposed investors would not only enhance Trump allies' influence in corporate America on the social media app but also reshape US politics.

According to official records, US investors will hold around 80 percent stakes in the TikTok deal while China’s ByteDance will be awarded with 20 percent shares.