Air duo brings ‘Moon Safari’ to Hollywood Bowl to celebrate 25 years of debut album

Air shares experience of performing at 2004 Hollywood Bowl

French electronic band Air comprising of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel, will be performing at the upcoming Hollywood Superbowl to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album, “Moon Safari”.

Though the record technically turned 25 in 2023, the band has stretched the milestone into a worldwide retrospective that has resonated with longtime fans.

Speaking from Mexico City during their latest stop, Godin described the experience as “living in 1998,” noting that the tour feels like being inside a time capsule—constantly playing and singing Moon Safari.

The group now returns to North America, where they will perform the album in its sum along with highlights from their wider catalogue.

The setlist also includes selections from “The Virgin Suicides” soundtrack, which itself celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

A special reissue of that album, featuring a new analogue mix, Blu-ray spatial version, and rare demos, arrives September 26.

Air’s U.S. dates begin with a high-profile performance at the Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra under the direction of Roger Neill.

The collaboration marks a reunion more than two decades after Neill first orchestrated their music for a symphonic show at the same venue.

Despite the rigorous pace, the duo insists on protecting their well-being. Godin referenced a French saying, “Don’t lose your life to earn it,” while Dunckel compared artists to machines that must be cared for rather than overworked.

Reflecting on past nerves, Godin recalled stage fright during a 2004 Hollywood Bowl show but promised a different mindset this time: “I will enjoy it from the first minute to the last, whatever happens.”