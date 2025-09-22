Julia Michaels talks embracing creative control after split from label

Julia Michaels on embracing creative control after split from label

Julia Michaels opened up about how making a decisive shift in her music career and following her instincts turned out to be "life- changing".

The Issues singer left the Republic Records in 2023 after more than seven years and has since shared her experience of making music on her own.

While attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the What a Time crooner spoke with the People Magazine about her bold move.

"It feels amazing. I started my label last year, and it just feels really great to be able to have creative control, creative freedom, to be able to take my power back," she told the outlet.

"I get to release songs again. I get to make music videos again. I get to see my fans again, perform again. So it's just life-changing."

The six-time Grammy nominated musician also explained the reason behind parting ways with Republic Records.

"I just felt like I was stuck on a label where there were maybe bigger priorities than me. It's really hard to get people to believe in you sometimes, and then in turn you start to not believe in yourself."

She continued, "It took being able to leave my label for me to want to put music out again."

With her new found shift in career, the 31-year-old artist, released a new single, No Heartbreaks Killed Me Yet, on September 19, alongside a music video where she is seen roaming the streets of New York City.

The song follows her May 2025 EP, Second Self, which was also released under her GFY Records.