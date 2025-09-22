Jon Bon Jovi on Jake, Millie Bobby Brown’s first baby: ‘It’s crazy’

Jon Bon Jovi speaks up on Jake, Millie Bobby Brown’s first baby

Jon Bon Jovi is officially a grandfather, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

The rock legend, 63, opened up about his son Jake Bongiovi and daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown welcoming a baby girl during a conversation with Bunnie XO, shared on TikTok Sunday.

“It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful,” he said with a smile.

“They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby.”

Bon Jovi admitted he has already taken on the doting grandpa role, constantly asking the new parents for updates.

“It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he shared. “I’m that pain in the b*tt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool.”

Reflecting on why he supported Jake and Millie’s decision to marry young, the Livin’ on a Prayer singer explained, “We blessed it because we get it, you know? They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, we’ll support this.’ And it’s working out.”

Jake, 23, and Millie, 21, tied the knot in May 2024 in a private ceremony, followed by a larger celebration in Italy later that year.

The Enola Holmes actress recently marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing a black-and-white photo from their big day, writing, “1 year married. I love being your wife.”

The couple surprised fans last month with the announcement that they had adopted their first child.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”