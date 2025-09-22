Blake Lively gushes over ‘Gossip Girl’ celebrating 18th anniversary

Blake Lively celebrates ‘Gossip Girl’ 18th anniversary

Blake Lively is celebrating a milestone moment in her career, maybe one of the most memorable ones.

On Sunday, September 21, the actress reflected on the 18th anniversary of Gossip Girl, the hit CW drama that made her a household name.

“The summer gossip girl turned 18…,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a collection of behind-the-scenes photos with her costars, including Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley.

“This show was my college. It was my education, my social life, my hardwork, my late nights and early mornings, my teacher,” she continued.

“New York City and Silvercup Studios (& sometimes Paris) was my campus for SIX years. So many memories. What. A. Decade. What a University.”

Based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series, Gossip Girl aired from September 2007 to December 2012. Lively starred as Serena van der Woodsen, the show’s central “it girl,” and quickly became one of the most recognizable faces of the series.

Her nostalgic post comes during what has been a turbulent year for the actress.

On September 15, lawyers for her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni confirmed they had brought on high-profile attorney Alexandra Shapiro to his legal team in their ongoing dispute.

Shapiro, based in New York, has represented other notable figures, including Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The legal battle between the two began in December 2024 after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, and orchestrating a smear campaign.

He has denied the allegations. Baldoni filed a countersuit that was later dismissed in June 2025, while Lively’s lawsuit remains active. Both parties are expected to face each other in court in May 2026.

For now, Lively’s throwback post serves as a reminder of the role that launched her into stardom and the lasting memories she carries from her years on the iconic teen drama.