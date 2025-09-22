Taylor Swift inspires NBC's 'Life of a Showgirl' themed countdown

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance continues to dominate the NFL

Taylor Swift’s NFL love story just keeps inspiring primetime moments.

Amid her Life of a Showgirl excitement and her newly engaged life with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, the pop megastar’s signature sparkle is now lighting up NBC’s Sunday Night Football countdown.

Ahead of the show’s return, NBC dropped a Taylor-inspired teaser that had Swifties doing a double take.

“We’re back in our primetime era,” the network’s Instagram post read on Sunday, September 21.

“13 days till the album drop … 0 days till SNF.”

The post featured an orange, glittery graphic announcing “9.21.25 Chiefs vs. Giants at 7:00 p.m. ET,” a clear nod to Swift’s own album countdown aesthetic.

Fans immediately connected the dots to her upcoming 12th studio album record, The Life of a Showgirl, which drops October 3.

The multi-Grammy-winner confirmed on fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast last month that the album was born during the Eras Tour.

“I was physically exhausted … but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she shared, adding that its effervescent energy reflects “the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in my life.”