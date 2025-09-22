Cardi B claps back at beau Stefon Diggs' new legal drama

Cardi B’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs is facing serious allegations but she is no longer silent

Cardi B finally gave her stance on the paternity drama surrounding her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, who she is currently expecting a baby with.

The 31-year-old NBA star who recently got in a relationship with the rapper, 32, is facing the allegation of parenting another infant with a woman named Aileen Lopera.

The WAP hitmaker took to Instagram took to Instagram and hosted a Live session where she responded to the drama, saying, “Hello Barbara? This is Shirley,” quoting Shirley Brown’s 1974 R&B track Woman to Woman, which is about approaching a woman who her husband was cheating with.

Cardi continued, “That’s your baby daddy, bitch? That’s my baby daddy, too. “What now? I don’t f–king know. We’ll figure it out, bitch.”

The Bodak Yellow songstress’ social media statement is the first time she has addressed the drama about Stefon sharing a daughter named, Charliee, 5 months, with Aileen.

As per legal documents obtained by Page Six, the mother of Charliee previously appealed in December 2024 to officially establish the parental relationship, claiming Stefon as the father of her then-unborn child.

However, the wide receiver responded in July, alleging that he was “not certain” if he was indeed the father.