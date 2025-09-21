Julianne Moore reflects on 40 years in Hollywood: ‘That’s so exciting for me’

Julianne Moore thrills fans with recent confession

Julianne Moore recently delighted fans as she reflected on the most “exciting” part of her four-decade-long career.

The 64-year-old actress, known for her Oscar-winning performance in Still Alice, opened up about her creative journey in Hollywood.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the SAG-award winner shared, “The best part of my job is the actual working, is the doing of it, because that’s what keeps me coming back. I like that creative experience. I like going in somewhere and building it with a group of people, and, in a sense, you’re all making something out of nothing, because it’s an active imagination. Someone has written something down, someone is lensing it and people are pretending to be characters within it, but you are all coming together to tell this story. That’s so, so exciting for me.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Room Next Door star first rose to prominence with her breakthrough role in the 1985 soap opera As the World Turns.

Over the years, she has earned critical acclaim and numerous awards, including honours at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

Reflecting on her Boogie Nights nomination, the mother of two recalled, “I couldn’t believe it. That was a moment that was really strange for me, because I’d been out of it, because I just had a baby, and when the nomination came in, I was like, ‘What?’”

For the unversed, Moore recently partnered with Lily to launch the Brain Health Matters campaign.