Christine McGuinness's life takes heartbreaking turn

Christine McGuinness has opened up about a secret health scare that left her feeling scared after noticing unusual symptoms in her hands, which prompted her to consult a doctor.

Following a medical checkup, the model, 37, was diagnosed with Raynaud's syndrome- a condition that affects 10-15% of people in the UK.

It causes reduced blood flow to the body's extremities, usually the fingers and toes.

Speaking about her struggle living with the condition, Christine told Femail how becoming stressed would leave her fingers numb and motionless.

A source close the former Real Housewives of Cheshire star revealed that the diagnosis has left her feeling 'scared.'

An insider said: 'Christine is a massive overthinker, so when it comes to her health, she doe get really stressed-this health scare was the last thing she needed recently.'

The source also told The Mirror: 'Christine was really worried when she first stated having these symptoms and seizing up.

'Immediately her mind went to the worst case and thinking it could have been something far worse than it is. Luckily, Raynaud's is not too serious and she will be OK, but it's still not nice for her.'

Previously, Christine also spoke about her condition, saying: 'It becomes very challenging when I am trying to balance work commitments and family life.'