Justin Bieber fans infuriated over AI-generated reflections: 'so dumb'

Justin Bieber sparks backlash with new religious post

Justin Bieber ignited stern criticism from fans after he shared religious reflection which was generated using AI.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, September 20, and shared a series of screenshots from his conversations with ChatGPT about God, humanity, and religion.

The Baby hitmaker was seen asking the software “the truth about how human effort is hurting humanity.”

The AI-software gave a lengthy reply consisting of multiple bullet points with explanations which it came to be “unbiased.”

Bieber wrote, “Jesus teaches that our effort is simply a response, To being gifted life and forgiveness, Jesus becomes the prize, And growth becomes something you desire because of the grace we have received,” in the caption.

However, fans were more than appalled by the use of AI for reflective purposes, claiming that it is taking humanity even farther from critical thinking.

One social media user wrote, “stop using AI for gods sake,” while another added, “bro.... you couldn't make those thoughts yourself??”

“AI is also ruining humanity,” a third pointed out, and “Feels paradoxical to use chat gpt for spiritual navigation and development, but what do I know?,” said another.

One more laughed, “Lol, the irony of using chatgpt and asking how humans are destroying humanity.”

The DAISIES singer did not respond to any of the comments but social media users all seemed to agree with one another.