Cyber attack hits major airports of EU, UK

A cyber attack has just hit the multiple airports check in system including Heathrow Airport and several major European travel hubs which left them all experiencing massive disruptions on Friday, September 20, 2025.

The targeted electronic attack also jammed the baggage systems provided by Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX corporation.

Digital assault affected the Muse software platform that enables multiple airlines to share check-in desks and boarding gates.

The incident has forced airports to implement manual processing procedures, resulting in extended queues and flight delays across Heathrow, Brussels Airport, and Berlin's Brandenburg Airport.

Defense conglomerate, RTX announced: "We are aware of a cyber-related disruption to our system in select airports and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,"

Collins Aerospace parent firm continued: "The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations."

At Heathrow's Terminal 4, passengers reported queues exceeding two hours as staff manually tagged luggage and processed check-ins via telephone.

Affectees were told to use the boarding passes on their phone, but when they got to the gates devices were not working and left hundreds of travelers waiting in line.

In addition to that, when Brussels and Berlin airports terminals witnessed a similar situation and officials confirmed they have taken similar measures to tackle the situation.

The disruption has prompted Eurocontrol, Europe's aviation safety organization, to request airline operators cancel half their flight schedules to and from Brussels Airport through Sunday, September 21, 2025 morning.

Targeted airports later advised passengers to check their flight status with airlines before traveling and arrive no earlier than three hours before long-haul flights.