Cillian Murphy says he is nothing like his Peaky Blinders role

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy has said he's “nothing like” his famous Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby, describing the part as a “psychopathic gangster” far removed from his real life.

The Irish star, 49, told BBC News that playing Shelby for almost a decade "has been a gift and a privilege", but stressed he is very different from the character. Murphy led the hit BBC drama from 2013 until its conclusion in 2022, with a film continuation now in production or Netflix.

While details of the movie remain secret, Murphy said it was better to “keep it under wraps” to surprise audiences.

Alongside his long-running television (TV) role, the actor is promoting his latest project Steve, which is now showing in UK playhouses and will arrive on Netflix coming month.

Set in a 1990s reform school, the film unfolds over a single day where a headteacher, played by Murphy, faces chaos during a visit from a local MP while a documentary crew records events.

Both Murphy’s character and one of the students, Shy (Jay Lycurgo), receive devasting news, pushing them to breaking point.

The story explores education in difficult settings, men’s mental health and the struggles of adolescence. Murphy described the project as a tribute to teachers, calling them “custodians of the coming generation.”

Steve was adapted from the 2023 novella Shy by author Max Porter, who previously worked with Murphy on the play Grief Is the Thing with Feathers.

Murphy’s co-star Lycurgo will also feature in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, though no further details of the project have been released.

The actor, who won an Academy Award last year for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, said growing older with a character like Shelby was “defining” but expressed excitement at continuing to take on new roles.