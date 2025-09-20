Charlie Kirk’s pastor to keynote Ohio gala in wake of activist’s assassination

The Center of Christian Virtue (CCV) has revealed that the Phoenix pastor of Charlie Kirk, Luke Barnett, will speak at its upcoming Cleveland reception that is set to take the place of the murdered conservative activist.

On September 10, Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University. The event has sparked a national debate on political violence and freedom of speech.

The event scheduled for September 26, will proceed as planned, is now in the context of being an extension of the mission of Kirk.

According to CCV President Aaron Baer, the mission is to proclaim Jesus Christ and shape the worldview of the younger generation, which he claimed meant more to him after the assassination.

The gala will take place after a large-scale event in Arizona where Trump, who was formerly President, will speak as well as his Vice President, JD Vance, and Erika, the widow of Kirk.

Pastor Barnett, the head of the massive DreamCity Church in Phoenix, will share personal experiences of Kirk and provide the audience with actionable steps to grow in their careers and influence culture.

The incident is symbolic of an attempt to turn bereavement into action, reflecting the U.S. House resolution to honor the life of Kirk, and encourage Americans to shun political violence.

The gala will take place at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown, in an attempt to continue the legacy of the conservative icon.