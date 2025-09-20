US TikToker fined $10,000 over a Bathroom selfie

US Tik-Toker fined $10,000 over a Bathroom selfie

U.S. tiktoker's stay in California’s viral “invisible house”, turned into a costly business.

As reported by the Financial Express, social media influencer and entrepreneur, Sean Davis was charged $10,000 fine for violating a rental agreement at the property after a selfie was posted by his friend on Instagram.

The famous rental holiday property home, "invisible house" in California desert, has now gone viral for charging a guest whopping a $10,000 over a photograph.

The event sparked viral attention, making him a notable figure in online discussions about unexpected influencer costs and a famous holiday property in California desert, which has now gone viral for charging a guest, a whopping $10,000 fine over a photograph.

Davis revealed that his stay at the famous “invisible house” a glass-walled mansion in Joshua Tree, turned into a costly nightmare.

Despite, the rental agreement included clauses related to photography, and the commercial use of the home for brand purposes, he incurred the surprise penalty and hefty fine.

The fine was imposed upon content dispute but David stated, “We didn’t actually shoot any brand content inside the house," adding that the selfie was taken in the bathroom area which was not the part of original photoshoot.

While the Invisible house in Joshua Tree is an Instagram-famous luxury property, Davis also shared his less-than-ideal experience staying there.

In addition to the shock of the unexpected fine, he expressed dissatisfaction with the house itself, describing it as uncomfortable for sleeping.

“You can’t see out of the house at night but can see in perfectly … worst part is it cracks like a skyscraper all night and is so loud,” he wrote.

Moreover, Davis said he was surprised his videos generated so much attention, given his modest following.

The video went viral on TikTok with Davis explaining the situation in a video that garnered over 1.3 million views.

In a series of now-viral videos posted to TikTok, entrepreneur Sean Davis alleged that a luxury short-term rental house sent him the five-figure bill, while the situation seems the opposite.

The owners of the "Invisible House", informed that they charged Sean Davis with a production fee after he was caught staging an unpermitted photoshoot for his clothing company on the trademarked property back in June of 2021.

“His intention was to shoot some stuff there and he thought he could get around calling it a production,” said owner Chris Hanley.

The co-founder of John Geiger clothing and footwear, Davis said he reserved the Invisible House for a company retreat but had hoped to make the most of the booking by also shooting content in the surroundings.

During his stay, Davis along with three others, a business partner, a photographer and a model, walked away from the home into what they thought was open desert to take photos.

Moreover, they didn’t realize the house sits on 90 acres and unpermitted commercial activity is forbidden anywhere on the property, said David.

Additionally, the futuristic glass-walled retreat has not only gone viral for charging a $10,000 hefty fine but also for appearing on Netflix’s "World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals", drawing the attention of celebrities like Demi Lovato and Lizzo.

Its reflective exterior blends effortlessly with the desert landscape, making it a favorite spot for Instagram influencers but the property has strict rules against unauthorized commercial shoots. And one guest learned this the hard way.