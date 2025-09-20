Judge calls Trump’s New York Times lawsuit impermissible, gives 28 days to refile

A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

The court described the initial filing as a “decidedly improper” platform for “vituperation and invective” rather than a technical document.

In a case ruled by U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday, the 85-page complaint did not adhere to procedural rules by not giving a plain and concise statement of the claims, but instead adding repetitive and laudatory statements about Trump and lengthy legal arguments.

Also involved in the lawsuit that was filed earlier this week were the newspaper, the publisher Penguin Random House, and two reporters regarding a series of articles and a book that explored the finances and career of Trump.

It claimed that the coverage had falsely stated that he had been discovered as a teenager to join The Apprentice and that his inheritance had resulted from fraudulent tax avoidance schemes.

The dismissal of Judge Merryday is not based on the merits of the defamation claims, but rather on the tone and the structure of the complaint.

He has provided Trump with 28 days to deliver an amended complaint of less length and in conformance with court rules, not exceeding 40 pages.

The New York Times, in its turn, rejoiced over the decision by a spokesperson who said, “This lawsuit has no merit. It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favour and stand up for journalists’ first amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people.”