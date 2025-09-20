Ash over America's deadliest volcano, Mount St Helens, sparks eruption fears

Ash over America’s deadliest volcano, Mount St Helens, located in Washington, has sparked fears that the volcano is awakening and showing signs of eruption.

The web camera from the US Geological Survey (USGS) captured the ash over Mount St Helen.

However, the USGS quickly turned down the threat stating that the ash, reaching the heights of 10,000 feet and visible on satellite images, is not the result of recent volcanic activity.

In a statement USGS said that this is 45-year-old loose volcanic ash that has been picked up by strong easterly-southeasterly winds.

The agency said, “This phenomenon occasionally occurs during times of high winds and dry snow-free conditions in the Mount St Helens area.”

USGS clarified that alert level remains normal with no eruption in progress, adding, “Mount St Helens remains Green at Aviation Color Code.”

However, they stated that the ash can be hazardous and damaging to aircraft.

Mount St Helens is considered one of the deadliest volcanoes in America. It last erupted on May 18, 1980, killing 57 people and destroying more than 200 homes.

Fox weather has revealed the recent weather has also been a cause in ash plummeting from the volcano, stating, “Mount St Helens received less than 25 per cent of its average rainfall in the last 30 days.”

This isn’t the first time that the volcano has sparked fears. Last year, about 350 earthquakes were detected in the region causing it to rumble.