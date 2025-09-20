Cleopatra, lover Mark Antony's final resting place discovered underwater in Alexandria

Cleopatra’s lost tomb has been discovered underwater in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea, about two miles from the historic ancient city of Alexandria.

Explorers believe that a 40-feet-deep submerged port could lead to the remains of Egypt’s famous queen.

Cleopatra ruled Egypt from 51 BC to 31 BC and She was known for her political acumen and alliances with powerful Roman leaders.

The Daily Mail reports that Cleopatra has a long list of lovers including Julius Caesar, former Roman dictator and his successor Mark Antony.

Cleopatra and Mark Antony were buried together after their joint suicide more than 2,000 years ago. Their burial place has since then been unaccounted for.

Recently the discoverer of Titanic, Bob Ballard, and long-time hunter of Cleopatra’s grave, Kathleen Martinez, discovered a port underwater believed to be the one once connected to the historic city of Taposiris Magna.

The news was announced by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a Facebook post. They wrote, “The discovery of archaeological evidence confirms the existence of an ancient port flooded with water in the area of the Tapozeris Magna temple in Alexandria.”

Dr. Kathleen Martinez, head of the Dominican Archaeological Mission working in the area of the Tapozeris Magna Temple west of Alexandria, said, “These findings represent a new chapter in the study of the history of the Tapuzeris Magna temple area, and that the mission continues its work to uncover more secrets and richness of this archaeological site.”

Martinez said that it’s just a matter of time before the tomb is finally discovered.