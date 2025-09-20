Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy pays AI tribute to late singer

Kate Cassidy shares AI tribute for late BF Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy is continuing to keep Liam Payne’s memory alive nearly a year after his passing, and she did that by joining the AI trend viral on social media these days.

The influencer, 26, recently shared a series of AI-generated photos imagining herself back in the arms of the late One Direction singer.

Payne died at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A toxicology report later revealed alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Cassidy thanked a fan for creating the images but admitted she has mixed emotions about the technology, calling it “a blessing and a curse.”

Despite her hesitation, she has leaned on her online community of nearly one million Instagram followers, often opening up about her grief.

This week, she posted a moving video showing the keepsakes she has held onto, including letters, cards, and Polaroid photos from Payne.

Placing the items into a floral memory box, she reminded fans, “tomorrow isn’t guaranteed,” while encouraging them to cherish their loved ones.

Her tributes have been ongoing.

On what would have been Payne’s 32nd birthday last month, Cassidy baked him a cake and shared an emotional message with her followers.

“Happy birthday Liam, I know you still have the sweetest tooth in heaven. I tried my best here but it’s the thought that counts, enjoy,” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

She also shared a montage of their memories together, adding, “8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess.”

Payne’s official cause of death was determined to be “polytrauma,” meaning he suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

For Cassidy, honouring his memory through personal tributes has become a way of keeping his presence close.