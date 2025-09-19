Indian captain forgets team changes, compares memory to Rohit

At the Asia Cup T20 toss between India and Oman, both captains — Suryakumar Yadav and Jatinder Singh — stumbled as they forgot to announce the names of the players left out of their respective teams.
India made two changes to their line-up, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav managed to recall only one replacement and forgot the other, saying: " Harshit comes in, there is one more guy. Oh my god!"
Later, joking with presenter Ravi Shastri that his memory had become like former skipper Rohit Sharma's, who is known for forgetting things. He laughed, saying: "I have become like Rohit."
It was later confirmed that Arshdeep Singh and Harshit were included in the Playing XI against Oman.
Suryakumar initially failed to recall Arshdeep's name at the toss. Following the coin flip, Suryakumar and Oman's captain Jatinder shared a laugh, shook hands, and embraced each other.
Oman also made two changes, including Mohammed Nadeem in their playing XI. With India already through to the Super Four stage, the contest against Oman was effectively a dead rubber.
ICC expresses willingness to conduct inquiry into code of conduct violation, says PCB
Pakistani athlete qualifies for javelin final with superb 85.28m throw in his third attempt
India's parliament bans online gambling after companies had stripped $2.3bn annually from 450m people
Board reaffirms its stance in second letter to ICC on tournament's boycott concerning Andy Pycroft's removal, say...
Proteas women comfortably chase 256-run target with Kapp, Brits' unbeaten centuries
PCB high-level meeting expected to decide on team’s future in the ongoing tournament, say sources