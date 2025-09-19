Singer Zubeen Garg dies in Scuba Diving at 52

Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is no more. His death comes as a shock to the entire nation and to his many lovers and fans.

The 52-year-old singer was known for his melodious voice and his iconic contribution to Assamese music. He was in Singapore, where he had to attend the Northeast Festival, and his performance was scheduled on September 19, 2025.

According to reports, Garg fell into the water while diving and was rescued by Singapore police, who rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Doctors placed him under intensive care and gave him CPR but he did not survive.

"He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, but had already lost his life before reaching there. Crew members attempted CPR at the scene, but their efforts failed. At 5:14 p.m. (Singapore time), doctors at the hospital declared him dead. His body will now be sent for an autopsy." Sources informed.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, mourned Zubeen Garg's death on his X (formerly known as TwitteR), stating: "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early; this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled (sic)."

The Chief Minister of India is coordinating with the High Commission in Singapore to facilitate the repatriation of Zubeen Garg's body back to the country..

Zubeen’s sudden death has shocked fans and the Assamese community, leaving a deep void in India’s music industry.

Hours after singer Zubeen Garg's untimely demise, his team and organisers of the North East Festival announced the tragic news in a statement.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital”.

The late singer was scheduled to perform in Singapore.

Zubeen Garg's last post on Instagram:

On September 16, 2025, Zubeen Garg posted a video on his Instagram account, announcing that he would be in Singapore for the fourth North East India Festival which is now his last post.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across Assam, the Northeast, and beyond as people mourn the loss of one of the region’s most loved artist.

Additionally, it is not the first time the Rockstar Zubeen's family has gone through this tragic loss.

Garg's family went through the same heartbreak once in the past as well, when the youngest member, Jonkey Borthakur, passed away in a car accident.

Sadly, Zubeen Garg's sister had a tragic accidental death at the age of 26.