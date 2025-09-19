British couple freed by Taliban after Qatari mediation

The couple were arrested alongside a Chinese-American friend— Qatar government

An elderly British couple detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan in February were released and flying to Doha on Friday after Qatari mediation, an official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Barbie and Peter Reynolds' family had been concerned for their health and their ability to survive Taliban custody.

Before boarding the plane, Barbie Reynolds, 76, said she and her husband, 80, would return "if we can", adding that they were Afghan citizens. For now, she said she was looking forward to "seeing our children, our family again".

Qatar negotiated with Taliban for months

Qatar negotiated with Taliban authorities for several months, in coordination with Britain and the couple's family, the official said.

"Throughout their eight months in detention — during which they were largely held separately — the Qatari embassy in Kabul provided them with critical support, including access to their doctor, delivery of medication and regular communication with their family," the official added.

Qatar has worked for the release of foreigners detained in Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power in 2021, and has helped to free at least three Americans this year.

Afghanistan's foreign ministry posted on X that the couple had violated Afghan laws, without giving details. It said Afghanistan "does not view issues related to citizens from a political or transactional perspective".

Richard Lindsay, Britain's special envoy to Afghanistan, said it was "obviously up to the authorities here to determine why they were detained, but we are very grateful that at least, today is a very great humanitarian day, that they will be reunited with their family".

Britons lived in Afghanistan for 18 years

The BBC has cited one official as saying the couple were arrested after using a plane without informing authorities.

It says they have lived in Afghanistan for 18 years, running a charity programme that was approved by the Taliban when they took power in 2021. Britain's Sunday Times said they had run projects in schools.

The couple were arrested alongside a Chinese-American friend, Faye Hall, and a translator from their training business, Britain's PA news agency reported.

Hall was released in March, also after Qatari mediation. No information was immediately available about the translator.

Western countries, including Britain and the United States, shut their embassies and withdrew their diplomats as the Taliban took over.

Britain now advises its nationals against travelling to Afghanistan because of the risk of detention.