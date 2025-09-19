A’ja Wilson’s 38-Point masterpiece propels aces past storm in playoff classic

In a heart-stopping Game 3 elimination battle, A’ja Wilson played a historic game by scoring 38 points to give the champion defense of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces a no-games-lost 74-73 win over the champion Seattle Storm on Thursday, September 18.

The two-time MVP was completely unstoppable as she scored 25 of her points in the second half to match her career high and put the season of Aces alive.

It was a defensive, physical grind start to finish as the game and several stoppages were made to have the blood cleaned off the court.

However, with the Storm surpassing a late deficit to draw the game in the last two minutes, the put-back layup by Jackie Young, with 12.4 seconds to go, would end up being the decisive shot.

Erica Wheeler of Seattle had an open view of a jumper on the last possession, but it did not go in as time ran out, and the Aces were heading to the semifinals.

The victory, marred briefly by controversy when the lights in Seattle dimmed as it was the last to play, carries Las Vegas to its seventh consecutive semifinal.

They will now have to contend with the Indiana Fever, which ripped off their misery against the Atlanta Dream.

The win not only rebuts the loss of Game 2 by the Aces, but it also shows the ability of a dynasty that does not give up in the first round.