Arsenal announces major board shake-up, appoints Richard Garlick as CEO

Arsenal Football Club has announced a major reorganization of its leadership and boardroom positions by elevating Managing Director Richard Garlick to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Garlick, who came to the club in 2021 as Director of Football Operations, has been lauded to have made an impression in a time of transformational change.

Also among the changes is the resignation of Executive Vice-Chair, Tim Lewis, who has served five years on the board.

To mark a significant revamp, it has brought on board four new non-executive directors, namely Kelly Blaha, Otto Maly both of KSE, long-time KSE advisor David Steiner and renowned producer and lifelong Arsenal fan Ben Winston.

They are added to the long-time director, Lord Harris of Peckham, and share chairmanship with Stan and Josh Kroenke on the reconstituted board.

Josh Kroenke praised the leadership of Garlick, telling him that he has had a colossal impact on all fronts as they still continue to work towards achieving major trophies.

He also appreciated Lewis for his critical role and contributions at a critical time for the club.

The new board will enhance the connections among the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment family, add to the expertise in finance, sport, media, and entertainment and also add new thinking to further amplify the ambitions of the club.

The appointments will be awaited after the completion of the Owners/ Directors Test of the Premier League, and the North London club will have a new era both on and off the field.