Epic Universe roller coaster tragedy at Stardust Racers

A tragic incident took place at Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, when a 32-year-old, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, was found unresponsive on the “Stardust Racers” roller coaster at the newly opened Epic Universe theme park. He was admitted to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Kevin was visiting the park with his girlfriend. They rode a dual-launch roller coaster that reaches speeds of up to 62mph.

Following the incident, the ride was closed immediately for investigation. Authorities have not revealed the details of what actually happened.

Reports suggest that Zavala did not fall from the ride and that the death was an accident

Universal Orlando Resort stated, “We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones. We are fully cooperating with Orange County and the ongoing investigation.”

Joshua Stephany, the Orange County Medical Examiner, determined “multiple blunt impact injuries” as the cause of death. No further details about the specific injuries have been provided.

Florida’s largest theme parks are exempt from state-run inspections

Dennis L Speigel, CEO of International Theme Park Services, called the autopsy results “pretty shocking” and expressed his concern about the rising questions. He asked, “Was it the head or the chest? Was he banging around? Was he in his seat properly? Was it an incident caused by the ride or him doing something?”

Since the opening of the Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park, many visitors have reported health issues after the rides. Some of the incidents involved guests with pre-existing conditions.

It is important to note that Florida’s largest theme parks are not subject to the state-run inspections and conduct their own. They are not obligated to report deaths or injuries to the state.

