12-Million-Year-Old Porpoise Fossil Uncovered in Peru

Peruvian paleontologists have officially unveiled the 12-million-year-old fossil of a prehistoric porpoise found near the country’s Pacific coast.

The fossil, which measures 3.5 meters (about 11.5 feet) long, was found in July by Peruvian paleontologist Mario Urbina in the Occuscaje desert.

Experts were of the view that desert was part of an area that was there for 45 million years ago and was full of animal life.

Paleontologist Mario Urbina, who was involved with the discovery, said that it was like a big hotel.

The findings were presented at the Geological and Metallurgical Institute in Lima. Urbina stated that it was a rare specimen of a porpoise from the Pisco geological formation due to its well- preserved marine fossils.

Another paleontologist, Mario Gamarra said that the relic’s excellent condition would allow scientists with new avenues to study the prehistoric marine mammal including its movement, diet, and lifespan.

The location where the porpoise fossil was discovered is a historic site where other species from the Miocene period have also been found.

Additionally, this discovery has the potential to help scientists better understand ancient geography.