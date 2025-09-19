Erika Kirk: New CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk murder

Erika Kirk has been appointed as the new CEO and Chair of Turning Point USA, succeeding her husband, Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder who was assassinated last week during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The board’s decision to elect the 36-year-old widow comes at a crucial moment for the conservative youth organization, which faces intense scrutiny over its future and its role in mobilizing young voters for next year’s midterm elections.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot by a rifleman on a rooftop during a speaking event. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested and accused of firing the single shot that killed Kirk.

The board announced in a statement confirming Erika Kirk’s appointment: “Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. Political activists worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,”

In addition to that, podcaster signaled her intent earlier in the video to embrace her husband’s mission, declaring: “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

The organization, credited by President Donald Trump with galvanizing young conservative voters, now enters a new chapter under leadership that shares Charlie Kirk’s faith and political vision.