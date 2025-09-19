US vetoes UN ceasefire resolution for sixth time amid Gaza famine

The United States cast its sixth veto at the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Thursday, September 18, blocking a resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The draft, which received overwhelming support with 14 votes in favor, also called for Israel to lift all restrictions on aid and for the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution was drafted by the ten elected members of the Council in response to what diplomats described as a “catastrophic” and “confirmed” famine in Gaza.

Denmark’s Ambassador, Christina Markus Lassen, stated the situation compelled the Council to act, citing the deepening humanitarian crisis and Israel’s expanded military operations in Gaza City.

Before the vote, U.S. diplomat Morgan Ortagus defended the veto, arguing the resolution “fails to condemn Hamas or recognise Israel’s right to defend itself.” She stated the war could end immediately if Hamas freed the hostages and laid down its arms.

The move underscores the complex diplomatic tightrope the U.S. is walking.

Just last week, it backed a Council statement condemning strikes on Qatar, a rare move that reflected tension with Israel.

However, this latest veto reaffirms Washington’s steadfast diplomatic protection of its ally.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, expressed profound disappointment, understanding the “anger and frustration” of Palestinians hoping for an end to the nightmare.

The vote occurs just days before world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly, where Gaza and Palestinian statehood are expected to dominate discussions.