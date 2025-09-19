Military helicopter crashes near Washington base during training flight

A U.S. military has announced the tragic news of MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash during a routine training mission near Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM) in Washington state, with four special operations servicemembers on board.

The aircraft from the elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment lost contact with air traffic controllers at approximately 9 p.m. local time, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, indicating a potential emergency before going down in a rural area near Summit Lake.

The condition of the four crew members remains unknown as search and recovery operations continue.

Scot Keith, a JBLM garrison public affairs officer, updated on the matter: "This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time.”

The base's public affairs office announced via social media: "We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist."

The incident involved servicemembers assigned to the highly specialized 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers, who conduct critical aviation missions for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The helicopter was on a routine training flight when contact was lost, though the cause of the crash remains undetermined.

Military investigators are expected to examine all factors including mechanical failure, weather conditions, and human error.

The crash site in the remote, wooded area near Summit Lake has complicated initial response efforts, with emergency personnel working through the night to secure the area and provide assistance.