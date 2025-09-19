Bad sign for birds; UK’s early ripening berries

Due to hot and dry weather in the UK, there have been signs of the season’s arrival for many weeks now, and this is not good for migratory birds like redwings and fieldfares.

This year hawthorn trees are producing their sloe berries earlier than usual, while blackthorns are appearing a month earlier than scheduled.

However, lovers of the eponymous gin will undoubtedly celebrate the bumper crop, but it may not be the best news for birds.

The numerous fruits could cause birds migrating from the north to stay in the UK for the winter, as the country’s maritime climate is very favorable.

Redwings, which migrate from Iceland and Scandinavia, have arrived earlier than their usual mid-October.

They are followed by the larger, cumbersome fieldfares which travel from the east.

It has been observed that both species form massive flocks, feeding on plentiful fruits to enhance their energy level for the coming winter.

These hawthorn berries and sloes have peaked due to an early diver, and these birds have faced severe food shortages as a result of climate change.

This phenomenon resulted in a crucial food gap for migratory birds that rely on these berries during their winter stay.