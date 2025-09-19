Joy Crookes releases second album 'Juniper' after overcoming anxiety

British singer and songwriter Joy Crookes has released her long awaited second album, Juniper. The project arrives four-year after her debut, Skin, which earned a Mercury Prize nomination in 2021.

Crookes, who grew up in south London with Irish and Bangladeshi roots, has been praised for blending her background into her music.

She has already performed on major stages, including the Pyramid Stage Glastonbury, and continues to expand her career with new achievements.

The journey toward album Juniper was not simple. Crookes has spoken about how anxiety slowed her creative process and affected her daily life. Through therapy and the support of close friends, she managed to regain balance and complete the album.

The record features a wide mix of styles with tracks such as Perfect Crime carry an upbeat tone, while song like Mother and Paris focus on more serious themes. For some recordings, Crookes chose to sing slightly off key.

In addition to music, Crookes recently stepped into acting with her role in the film Ish, which won the audience award at the Venice Film Festival. To promote Juniper, she has announced an 18-date European tour scheduled for November 2025.

With the release of Juniper, Crookes highlights her growth as an artist while continuing to share personal experiences through her music.