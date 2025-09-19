National Cheeseburger Day 2025: All the deals that you need to know

McDonald’s offered a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger deal

September 18, 2025, marked National Cheeseburger Day all across America. Many fast-food chains and restaurants offered special deals, discounts and offers to mark the occasion. The event is an annual celebration of the popular American sandwich.

The talk of the town is McDonald’s 50-cent Double Cheeseburger deal, which is exclusively available through the McDonald’s app. One of the news outlets called this “one of our most popular offers.”

Burger King is also offering a “week of deals for Royal Perks loyalty members.” The food chain offered a free bacon cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more. According to a press release, this is an offer for which “Royal Perks members can take advantage of the free Bacon Cheeseburger at participating locations in the U.S.”

White Castle announced a “buy-one-get-one-free cheese Slider” deal for a few days. The offer can be availed by using the code SAYCHEESE.

Applebee’s is offering “Any Classic Handcrafted Burger + fries only for $8.99.”

The Sonic customers can “enjoy a BOGO deal on Double Sonic Smashers.”

For the first time, Five Guys, is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. Customers who are email subscribers or follow their social media account can get “50% Off Any Cheeseburger with Purchase.”

Buffalo Wild Wings rewards members can get a “buy-one-get-one-free burger deal valid on dine-in, takeout, and delivery.”

These deals on the Cheeseburger Day are not just celebrations. These promotions are marketing tactics by big companies like McDonald’s to encourage customers to download and use the app. This helps them engage their consumers with long-term loyalty.

An article from New Food magazine explained, “The 50¢ Double Cheeseburger is not just a cheap meal; it is a tool to drive digital engagement, capture consumer data, and strengthen long-term customer relationships.”

Who celebrates National Cheeseburger Day?

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on September 18 every year. A large number of food chains and casual dining chains offer deals and promotion to attract more customers.