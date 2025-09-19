US senate passes resolution for ‘Charlie Kirk Day’

The U.S. Senate has passed a new resolution on Thursday, September 18, 2025, to create a “National day for remembrance of Charlie Kirk”.

The Upper US legislation House has passed a resolution declaring October 14, birthday of Conservative party’s icon Charles James Kirk, as the “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk”.

The new resolution entitles the day as an opportunity for "Americans to reflect on Kirk’s contributions to public debate and civic engagement."

The U.S. Congress encourages educational institutions, civic organizations, and citizens across the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, activities and prayers in remembrance of the American right wing political activist.

Moreover, it also encourages ceremonies that promote civic engagement and the principles of faith, liberty, and democracy that Charlie Kirk had championed.

As reported by Fox News, the resolution was introduced by Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-Fl.) and Senator Rick Scott (R-Fl), with all Republican co-sponsors.

US Senate moves to declare Conservative icon’s birthday as the ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’

The resolution declares that "Mr. Kirk consistently promoted the values of individual liberty, open debate, the importance of civic engagement, and the defense of constitutional principles.”

US appreciates Charlie kirk's role in Mega movement , "Trumpism"

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fl) first announced the designation of the resolution on September 16, 2025 and said Kirk was a "magnetic leader, a loving father and husband, and a friend and inspiration to so many."

"Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, in his family, and in the beauty of ideas and discussion," he added.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

US senate passes resolution for ‘Charlie Kirk Day’

Born on October14,1993, Charlie kirk was an American right-wing political activist, entrepreneur and media personality. He was CEO and founder of Conservative organization Turning point USA (TPUSA).

Kirk published a lot of books and also hosted a program “The Charlie Kirk Show” on radio.

US Senate moves to declares the ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’

Later, he became one of the most prominent figures of the Republican Party known as “Trumpism” and his assassination has been considered as an icon of "Modern American Conservatism”.

About Charlie kirk’s Assassination:

Kirk was brutally murdered in a fatal shooting on September 10, 2025 while he was delivering a speech at Utah Valley University (UVU) campus in Orem, United States.

While addressing with the audience about mass shooting in United States, Kirk was shot by a gunman positioned at the roof top of the UVU campus.

Charlie Kirk was brutally murdered in a fatal shooting on September 10,2025 while he was delivering a speech at Utah Valley University (UVU) campus in Orem, United States.

The 22-year-old suspect Tyler James Robinson, who allegedly killed Charlie Kirk was later arrested by Police on September12, 2025.

The assassination was highlighted as an instance of increasing political violence within the United States.

Four days later after kirk’s fatal shooting, the prosecutors charged Tyler Robinson with murder and announced they would seek death penalty as capital punishment, alleging the attack was politically motivated.