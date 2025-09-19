Texas A&M President Mark Welsh resigns following uproar over viral video

The viral video over gender identity toppled the Texas A&M University’s top leadership.

University president Mark A. Welsh III has resigned as intense political pressure mounted after the debate on gender identity curriculum stemmed from the video of a professor’s lesson that went viral on social media platforms.

The announcement was made on Thursday, September 18, and will be effective from Friday, September 19, at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

The decision was made follow a two-hour critical meeting with the Texas A&M System Board of Regents.

It has been two years since the Welsh, who is a retired four-star general, was appointed as the president.

The controversy arose after a student confronted senior lecturer Melissa McCoul during a literature course on September 8, 2025.

The student claimed that the lesson was unlawful and that it contravened their religious beliefs.

Alhough Welsh initially refused to fire McCoul in another audio recording, he changed his mind the following day and fired her and had the head of the department and the dean relieved of their administrative roles.

The swift move did not succeed in silencing his critics, with some of Republicans, such as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, demanding that Welsh be removed saying that the president did not accurately represent the interests of the state.

The Chancellor John Sharp and Chairman Robert Albritton praised Welsh for this “selfless dedication” but stated that “we agree that now is the right moment to make a change.”

He said: “President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication,” said Chancellor Hegar. “We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”