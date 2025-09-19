UFC White House 2026 showdown: McGregor vs Chandler

One of the most anticipated fights of the White House event will be between the old rivals: Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

The UFC has been planning to arrange a one-time event at White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. President Donald Trump approved the event, and UFC CEO Dana White is organising it.

The showdown will take place on the South Lawn with the Octagon setup in front of the building. The fighters might walk out from the Oval Office to face their opponents.

Dana White said he is negotiating with all the big stars, like Conor McGregor.

The fight is not officially confirmed yet.

However, after Trump’s announcement, Mystic Mac posted on X: “Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!”

On July 21, 2025, Michael Chandler told TMZ about his willingness to participate in the event and calls out McGregor: “Conor’s the guy. Conor’s the guy that I want to fight.” He said it is a perfect spot to end their TUF rivalry.

Conor confirmed to reporters in New York that he is returning to the UFC: “That’s definitely [I’m fighting at the White House] for sure. That’s my event. That’s my event for sure.”

Moreover, Dana White said he is in contact with McGregor, who seems to be dead serious about returning to the UFC at the White House.

Chandler made a statement in an MMA Fighting interview on September 17, 2025, saying he reached the inside sources and feels the fight is close:

“In my heart of hearts, I think I’m fighting Conor McGregor at the White House and that sure does make a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons.” He said: “I think we’re closer now than we ever have been…. Conor and I, it makes sense. I did my job. I signed on the dotted line. I still never pulled out of a fight, never missed weight.”

Both fighters became rivals on the UFC reality TV show, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31, in 2023. They were all set to fight for UFC 303 in June 2024, but McGregor had to withdraw due to a toe injury.

The event at the White House could be one of the biggest fights ever - historic location, big UFC stars, and a rivalry that has waited too long.

Is there going to be a UFC fight at the White House?

UFC plans to hold a historic mixed martial arts event at White House in June 2026.