Raja Jackson arrested after viral wrestling beatdown of Syko Stu

Raja Jackson, the son of UFC fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was arrested by Los Angeles law enforcement agency in a shocking wrestling beatdown where he plummeted wrestler Syko Stu in an August event.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson was taken into custody on the grounds of felony charges.

The arrest of Jackson occurred due to a viral wrestling ring beatdown where he interrupted a match during “Knox Experience” show organized by KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy on August 23.

As per recent updates, Raja Jackson is still in custody on a bond of $50,000.

In the shocking video circulating on the internet, he was seen jumping into the wrestling ring, punching, and beating unconscious Stuart Smith alias Syko Stu.

After the unjustified beatdown, Smith was transferred to hospital along with injuries including a laceration to his upper lip, a fracture to upper jaw bone, and broken teeth.

The wrestling academy issued a statement on August 24 dubbing the incident a “selfish and irresponsible act of violence against Mr Smith.”

During an interview Quinton Jackson commented, "I think (Raja) should do a little time. Do a little community service and go to anger management classes."