Magnitude 7.8 quake shakes Russia's Far East Region, prompts tsunami alert

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake has struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the most recent one is considered an aftershock from a massive earlier quake in July.

It has been observed that this is a highly active volcanic area that has experienced several shocks in recent times.

The quake occurred early today and triggered a series of tsunami warnings.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake was caused by “shallow reverse faulting” at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and was followed by a series of aftershocks measuring a magnitude of up to 5.8.

Due to the earthquake, no injuries or significant damage have been reported so far.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the quake had a magnitude of 7.2.

Kamchatka regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said that all emergency services had been placed in a state of high readiness.

He further explained that "immediately after the earthquake we began a rapid inspection of social institutions and residential buildings."

Meanwhile, other officials have also reported that tsunami waves of 30 to 62 centimeters occurred at distinct points.

Videos have been disseminated on social media showing the quake’s effects: people’s furniture clacking, cars parked in the street rocking, and their security alarms sounding.

The US National Weather Service and Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert for parts of Alaska, but the warning was later lifted.