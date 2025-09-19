Ex-soldier Travis Decker wanted for killing his 3 daughters found dead

Travis Decker, an ex-soldier wanted for killing his three daughters is believed to have been found dead in the mountains of Washington state.

According to the Associated Press, Police found remains that they believe were of Travis on Thursday, September 18.

Although DNA confirmation is pending, preliminary investigation by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol crime scene response team suggest that the remains belong to the 32-year-old ex-infantryman.

Travis served in the U.S. Army from 2013 to 2021, including four months in Afghanistan. Trained in navigation, survival and other military skills, Travis once spent more than two months living off the grid in remote backwoods.

In June, the bodies of his three daughters:

9-year-old Paityn Decker,

8-year-old Evelyn Decker,

5-year-old Olivia Decker,

were found in his truck and the cause of death was determined to be suffocation.

Police have been searching for him since then.

The US Marshals Service offered a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the alleged killer. However, they remained unsuccessful, despite more than 100 officials searching hundreds of square miles in a bid to capture Travis.

In September 2024, Whitney Decker, Travis’s ex-wife, filed a petition revealing his mental health issues and asking the court to change their parenting plan.