'Tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel' Stephen colbert monologue goes viral: Watch

The late-night show hosts are all rallying behind Jimmy Kimmel after his show was taken off the air by broadcaster ABC.

Now, Stephen Colbert has come forward and vouched for Jimmy Kimmel in a monologue he shared on Instagram with the caption: “Tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel,” that quickly went viral.

Stephen Colbert termed the decision of the American broadcasting company, ABC, as “blatant censorship.”

Colbert continued, “With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch. If ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive, and clearly, they’ve never read the children’s book ‘If You Give a Mouse a Kimmel.’ And to Jimmy, just let me say, I stand with you and your staff 100%.”

Colbert also addressed the comments made by Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, and declared, “You know what my community values are, buster? Freedom of speech!”

Carr had recently posted on X that “while this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values.”

Colbert in the later part of the show, reprised his role as host of “The Colbert Report,” with a special segment designed of "The Word", he said in character,

“Daddy’s home, I’m going to spank you with freedom until I can see the American flag reflected in your shiny, swollen, to save rescue the country from this free speech crisis.”

Since the assassination of 31-year-old conservative Charlie Kirk, the left-wing liberals have been arguing about the rising wave of censorship in America.

On the other hand, many conservative stalwarts have welcomed Kimmel’s show being taken off the air, arguing that Kimmel’s recent monologue misled the American public about Kirk’s assassination by twisting political opinions of Tyler Robinson, the main suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination.

While free speech supporters and others are of the opinion that Kirk’s political allies, including those in the White House, are using his tragic death to stifle free speech rights, guaranteed in the American constitution through the First Amendment, and potentially prosecute opponents.