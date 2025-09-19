Russia’s Kamchatka shaken by major 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A representational image shows a seismograph recording underground vibrations.—USGS/File

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region in Russia on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the USGS.

The US National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii issued a tsunami advisory after the quake.