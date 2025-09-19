 
Thursday September 18, 2025
Russia’s Kamchatka shaken by major 7.8 magnitude earthquake

US National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii issued tsunami advisory after quake

By Reuters
September 19, 2025
A representational image shows a seismograph recording underground vibrations.—USGS/File
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region in Russia on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the USGS.

The US National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii issued a tsunami advisory after the quake.