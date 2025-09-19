Pakistan secure convincing win over India in Commonwealth Beach Handball opener

KARACHI: Pakistan got their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship campaign off to a flying start with a commanding 2-0 victory over traditional rivals India on Thursday.
Playing at the Khedhufushi City Beach Handball Court, Pakistan dominated both sets to register a commanding victory. Pakistan clinched the first set 26-9 before stepping up the pace in the second, cruising to a 34-12 finish.
Ahmed Hassan Baig delivered a standout performance for Pakistan and was named the man of the match.
The event, running from Sept. 18 to 24, features six participating teams. The competition is being played on a league basis, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.
Pakistan will next face the Maldives and Sri Lanka on Friday.
In a moment of contrast to recent tensions in cricket between the two nations, the Indian handball players opted not to violate the spirit of sports and shook hands with Pakistani players.
Board reaffirms its stance in second letter to ICC on tournament's boycott concerning Andy Pycroft's removal, say...
Proteas women comfortably chase 256-run target with Kapp, Brits' unbeaten centuries
PCB high-level meeting expected to decide on team’s future in the ongoing tournament, say sources
Human trafficker receives Rs4m from each individual to send them abroad illegally
Expert say synthetic steroid stanozolol is the most widely used banned substance taken by Indian athletes
The Tigers keep their hopes alive for tournament's Super Four phase after second victory
"Nation which is morally bankrupt, which has no values will always resort to this kind of theatrics in sports," says...
Cricketing authority, as per reports, has dismissed Pakistan's stance that Pycroft acted at behest of Indian team