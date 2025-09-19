 
close
Thursday September 18, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan secure convincing win over India in Commonwealth Beach Handball opener

In true sportsmanship gesture, Indian players chose to honour game’s spirit by shaking hands

By Faizan Lakhani
September 19, 2025
Pakistani and Indian players shake hands after conclusion of match at the Khedhufushi City Beach Handball Court, on September 18, 2025. — Reporter
Pakistani and Indian players shake hands after conclusion of match at the Khedhufushi City Beach Handball Court, on September 18, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan got their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship campaign off to a flying start with a commanding 2-0 victory over traditional rivals India on Thursday.

Playing at the Khedhufushi City Beach Handball Court, Pakistan dominated both sets to register a commanding victory. Pakistan clinched the first set 26-9 before stepping up the pace in the second, cruising to a 34-12 finish.

Ahmed Hassan Baig delivered a standout performance for Pakistan and was named the man of the match.

The event, running from Sept. 18 to 24, features six participating teams. The competition is being played on a league basis, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

Pakistan will next face the Maldives and Sri Lanka on Friday.

In a moment of contrast to recent tensions in cricket between the two nations, the Indian handball players opted not to violate the spirit of sports and shook hands with Pakistani players.